When an attacker grabbed this jogger, he didn’t know who he was messing with

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 1:16 Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 3:04 Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 3:28 NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant On a 14-mile run on Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park, Stephanie Steiniger used her kick-boxing skills to escape an assailant. On a 14-mile run on Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park, Stephanie Steiniger used her kick-boxing skills to escape an assailant. Shane Keyser and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

On a 14-mile run on Indian Creek Trail in Overland Park, Stephanie Steiniger used her kick-boxing skills to escape an assailant. Shane Keyser and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star