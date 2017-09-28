House hunting? Former murder scenes can be bargains

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:16 Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 3:04 Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 3:28 NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Murder and mayhem happened here. But she bought the house anyway. Mary Spicer bought this townhouse on Woodbridge Lane in south Kansas City with full knowledge that a man and woman were severely beaten at the home in 2014, and left at the bottom of the basement stairs. They later died at a hospital. Though it was considered "stigmatized" real estate, Spicer said the property did not have a bad aura. Mary Spicer bought this townhouse on Woodbridge Lane in south Kansas City with full knowledge that a man and woman were severely beaten at the home in 2014, and left at the bottom of the basement stairs. They later died at a hospital. Though it was considered "stigmatized" real estate, Spicer said the property did not have a bad aura. Keith Myers and Don Bradley The Kansas City Star

