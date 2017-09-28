Topless soccer fan gives 7-year-old an eyeful and refuses to put her shirt back on, police say

A 23-year-old topless woman had to be hauled out of a Minnesota United soccer game over the weekend after she allegedly gave a 7-year-old fan quite an eyeful before his mom covered his eyes.
It was a warm night.
“Don’t look. Just watch the game. That’s what we’re here for,” Tori Hintzman told her son when he pointed out the half-naked lady near them in the stands at TCF Bank Stadium, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.
The topless fan, Rose M. Picklo, was charged Monday with indecent exposure in front of a child, a gross misdemeanor.
Fans reported Picklo exposing “her bare breasts in a section full of people,” according to the criminal complaint. Hintzman said a couple of men in the section had also taken off their shirts.
University police threatened to arrest Picklo several times, but she ignored them while holding a beer in one hand and a cellphone in the other, according to WCCO in Minneapolis. She later told the newspaper she was filming the officers, not herself.
She did not leave the stands quietly. She allegedly pulled her arms away as two female officers tried to arrest her. After she was cuffed, she refused to walk and sat down on the ground, the TV station reported.
Officers had to pick her up and carry her away.
She was booked into Hennepin County Jail and now faces a maximum of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine, according to WCCO.
She told the Star-Tribune she was on her “third beer” and a “little bit tipsy” at the time.
“I don’t remember a whole lot about what happened,” she said.
Minnesota United won the game.
