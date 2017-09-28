How huge was the eclipse? It overshadowed even the Super Bowl, study says

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 0:43 Extreme Wind Warnings Issued in Puerto Rico with Maria 0:33 Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 0:39 What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:26 Help on the horizon for I-26 Malfunction Junction 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See this insider's look at eclipse gathering in Oregon in the path of totality Thousands of solar eclipse chasers gathered in Oregon to enjoy the spectacle of being in the path of totality. Oregon was the first state to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017. Here's what the scene looked like. Thousands of solar eclipse chasers gathered in Oregon to enjoy the spectacle of being in the path of totality. Oregon was the first state to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017. Here's what the scene looked like. Photos and video courtesy of Amelia Crye

