3 Arkansas guards assaulted by inmates at 2 prisons

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2009 file photo, guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner, Ark. Guards at two prisons in Arkansas were assaulted by inmates in separate attacks on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 and hospitalized, the latest in a string of violent incidents at the state's correctional facilities that have included officers being held hostage by prisoners. The Department of Correction said two officers were assaulted by several inmates at the Varner Unit in Grady, 70 miles southeast of Little Rock. Danny Johnston, File AP Photo