Here’s where to get free coffee on National Coffee Day

It gets you up and moving in the morning. Some call it motivation, some call it the elixir of life. But most of us call it coffee.
For some of us, it keeps us motivated all day long.
Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! ☕️ How do you take your coffee? pic.twitter.com/9NZKKWCEH7— Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) September 29, 2017
But if you haven’t yet, there’s still time to get your free coffee this morning.
That’s right. FREE.
Friday is International Coffee Day and lots of coffee shops are hosting deals that involve free - or at least, discounted - coffee.
Here’s just a few places that are offering deals today, as reported by USA Today.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a medium hot coffee free with the purchase of a medium or larger coffee at participating locations.
▪ Krispy Kreme: For National Coffee Weekend at participating locations, receive one free any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day Friday through Sunday.
▪ McDonald’s: For a limited time, get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations. On the McDonald’s app, there are are coupons for a free medium McCafé with any purchase.
▪ Love’s Travel Stops: All 24-ounce coffees and cappuccinos are $1 Friday. The $1 will then be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
▪ Pilot Flying J Travel Centers: Use a coupon to get a free small coffee or any small hot tea or cappuccino. The coupon can be found here.
