The first lady donated Dr. Seuss books to a school. Its librarian rejected the gifts

A Massachusetts school district is distancing itself from a rejection letter one of its librarians wrote detailing why she was refusing books donated by Melania Trump.
The librarian, identified as Liz Phipps Soeiro in the blog post, stated her school district had “plenty of resources,” and instead directed the first lady to donate to struggling districts that are shuttering schools or having them privatized.
“My students have access to a school library with over 9,000 volumes and a librarian with a graduate degree in library science,” Soeiro wrote. “So, my school doesn’t have a NEED for these books.”
The librarian’s school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from the first lady for National Read a Book Day, according to the Associated Press.
But Soeiro was critical of the selection of the books, calling Dr. Seuss “a bit of a cliché” and a “tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature.”
“Another fact that many people are unaware of is that Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes,” Soeiro said.
Officials from Cambridge Public Schools said in a statement that the letter represented Soeiro’s opinions and that she was not authorized to accept or reject donated books on behalf of the school or the district, according to CBS News.
“We have counseled the employee on all relevant policies, including the policy against public resources being used for political purposes,” the district said.
Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for the first lady's office, said in a statement to Fox News that Soeiro’s response was “unfortunate,” and Trump wanted to use her platform “to help as many children as she can.”
“To turn the gesture of sending young students some books into something divisive is unfortunate, but the First Lady remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere,” the statement read.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
