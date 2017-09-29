Susan Walsh AP
Susan Walsh AP

National

The first lady donated Dr. Seuss books to a school. Its librarian rejected the gifts

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

September 29, 2017 10:08 AM

UPDATED September 29, 2017 10:14 AM

A Massachusetts school district is distancing itself from a rejection letter one of its librarians wrote detailing why she was refusing books donated by Melania Trump.

The librarian, identified as Liz Phipps Soeiro in the blog post, stated her school district had “plenty of resources,” and instead directed the first lady to donate to struggling districts that are shuttering schools or having them privatized.

“My students have access to a school library with over 9,000 volumes and a librarian with a graduate degree in library science,” Soeiro wrote. “So, my school doesn’t have a NEED for these books.”

The librarian’s school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from the first lady for National Read a Book Day, according to the Associated Press.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Soeiro was critical of the selection of the books, calling Dr. Seuss “a bit of a cliché” and a “tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature.”

“Another fact that many people are unaware of is that Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes,” Soeiro said.

Officials from Cambridge Public Schools said in a statement that the letter represented Soeiro’s opinions and that she was not authorized to accept or reject donated books on behalf of the school or the district, according to CBS News.

“We have counseled the employee on all relevant policies, including the policy against public resources being used for political purposes,” the district said.

Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for the first lady's office, said in a statement to Fox News that Soeiro’s response was “unfortunate,” and Trump wanted to use her platform “to help as many children as she can.”

“To turn the gesture of sending young students some books into something divisive is unfortunate, but the First Lady remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere,” the statement read.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

    Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 1:15

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video