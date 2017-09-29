Andrew and Lucy Foster planned a year of adventure, documented online in places such as their blog, where this photo is from. Andrew Foster died and Lucy Foster was critically injured in a rockfall at Yosemite on Sept. 27.
Andrew and Lucy Foster planned a year of adventure, documented online in places such as their blog, where this photo is from. Andrew Foster died and Lucy Foster was critically injured in a rockfall at Yosemite on Sept. 27. CAM AND BEAR Squarespace
Andrew and Lucy Foster planned a year of adventure, documented online in places such as their blog, where this photo is from. Andrew Foster died and Lucy Foster was critically injured in a rockfall at Yosemite on Sept. 27. CAM AND BEAR Squarespace

National

They were on a year of adventure, together. It ended in a Yosemite rockslide.

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 29, 2017 1:51 PM

A British climber killed Wednesday in a massive rockfall at El Capitan in Yosemite National Park was traveling with his wife on an anniversary “dream holiday,” according to British media.

Yosemite National Park identified the man Thursday as Andrew Foster, 32. The woman, who also was struck by the falling granite, was identified as his wife Lucy Foster, 28. She was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico 2:02

Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? 1:29

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out 0:39

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 0:59

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:09

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

  • El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam

    A Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Inspiration Point catches the dust plume from Wednesday's massive El Capitan rock fall. The 24-hour, time-lapse video was edited. You can see more time-lapse video at http://www.halfdome.net.

El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam

A Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Inspiration Point catches the dust plume from Wednesday's massive El Capitan rock fall. The 24-hour, time-lapse video was edited. You can see more time-lapse video at http://www.halfdome.net.

©HalfDome.net

Andrew Foster, originally from Cheltenham, England, and Lucy Foster, from Staffordshire, both went to university in Cardiff, according to the BBC. They were married in 2016 and on a “dream holiday” to Yosemite. The Fosters shared a love of climbing and outdoor adventure, reported The (UK) Telegraph, and had started a year of traveling together.

The pair detailed their travel plans in a blog and shared photos on Instagram.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman said the couple were not climbing when a huge sheet of granite sloughed off the iconic monolith. The couple were at the base of El Capitan when the rockfall occurred. Rescuers reached them within an hour and pulled them from the rubble, where they were trapped under a rock, Gediman said.

A preliminary estimate showed seven rockfalls from El Capitan’s southeast face occurred Wednesday, amounting to about 1,300 tons of granite. The largest was estimated to have been about 130 feet tall, 65 feet wide, and 3 to 10 feet thick. It fell from 650 feet above the base of El Capitan, or about 1,800 feet above the floor of Yosemite Valley.

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico 2:02

Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? 1:29

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out 0:39

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 0:59

How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:09

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

  • A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists

    A second rockfall from El Capitan in Yosemite National Park injured a man Thursday, Sept. 29, 2017, a day after a couple from the United Kingdom were caught beneath a massive sheet of falling granite.

A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists

A second rockfall from El Capitan in Yosemite National Park injured a man Thursday, Sept. 29, 2017, a day after a couple from the United Kingdom were caught beneath a massive sheet of falling granite.

Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

On Thursday, a man was injured in another El Capitan rockfall, this one larger than Wednesday’s. It appeared to come from just above where the granite slipped off El Capitan’s face the day before, in the East Buttress area. Traffic was being cleared from a nearby meadow and visitors were gathering to watch as one helicopter hovered over the debris.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video