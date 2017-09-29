When will our obsession with nostalgia TV end? Not anytime soon

When “Will & Grace” returned to NBC Thursday night, it proved something that should be obvious to anyone following television programming.
We love nostalgia TV.
“Will & Grace” drew 10.2 million viewers -- NBC’s best comedy premiere since season eight of “The Office” back in 2011, according to TV Line.
That popularity shouldn’t be a surprise. Classic television is big-time popular, especially on streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.
Netflix added 7 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016, buoyed in part by the release of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” according to TV Line. There are rumors the show will get a second return on Netflix in the future.
Showtime saw similar success when it brought back the cult-classic “Twin Peaks,” even if the show may have been too weird for casual viewers.
ABC made fans of the ’90s sitcom “Roseanne” happy when it announced the show would get a revival in 2018. John Goodman will return as Dan, somehow. (Sidenote: “Roseanne” took an odd turn in that final season, yeah?). There’s no official word on if Johnny Galecki will be back, seeing as he’s busy with the mega-popular “The Big Bang Theory.”
So, it seems like networks aren’t giving up on nostalgia TV anytime soon. Now, if someone would bring back “The West Wing.”
