He ripped out a woman’s eye balls — and left one laying next to her, police say

A Tennessee man is charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly ripped out a woman’s eyes, stabbed her twice and left her lying on the ground to die, police say.
Chattanooga police found the 33-year-old woman lying face down on the ground with one of her eyeballs next to her and the other nowhere to be found, the Times Free Press reported. She had been slashed with a knife on her arm and stabbed in her stomach and breast.
Officers took 45-year-old Michael Roberson into custody, who told them he had blacked out and didn’t remember anything. He told them he was “at a low point” in his life, according to the Times Free Press. Police found a broken knife, keys and torn clothing at the scene.
A 16-year-old neighbor told WTVC that he tried to intervene and was so traumatized that he had to stay home from school the next day. He told the TV station the man sat on the woman’s chest and used his hands to rip and tear at her face.
WTVC reporter Hannah Lawrence said witnesses told her the child at the center of the assault watched the entire thing unfold.
ALLEGED ATTACK: Police say a man beat a woman so badly she lost both her eyeballs. It happened Wednesday on Francis Dr. pic.twitter.com/aH5SkGKK0i— Hannah Lawrence (@hannah_NC9) September 28, 2017
Roberson had been previously charged with aggravated assault in 2006 after he fought with police and tried to grab their guns. During that fight,the Times Free Press reported that police used a stun gun on Roberson multiple times but it didn’t have any effect. An officer eventually smashed him over the head with a flowerpot.
Roberson is currently held on a $500,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail.
