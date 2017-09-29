Police evacuate L.A. neighborhood as 30-plus bombs found at vacant home

An alarming discovery of an enormous cache of military-grade explosives late Thursday prompted the evacuation of a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Deputies investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in Lawndale, southeast of Los Angeles International Airport, at 11 p.m. Thursday entered a nearby vacant home, where they found a cache of explosives in the backyard, reports the Los Angeles Times. Authorities ordered an estimated 100 neighbors to evacuate as the bomb squad responded.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted photos Friday morning on Twitter of what appear to be artillery shells, mortar rounds, large-caliber bullets, grenades, aerial bomb casing and other armaments – including a box labeled “explosives.”
#Lawndale UPDATE. #LASD SEB Tactical Bomb Techs supporting @SouthLALASD continue to safely clear WWII era military ordnance from location. pic.twitter.com/EG3ZFO1H4a— SEB (@SEBLASD) September 29, 2017
A second tweet included photos of more shells and additional heavy ammunition.
PHOTOS. Additional military items found at Lawndale location. Each item must be examined by #LASD SEB Bomb Techs.to ensure community safety. pic.twitter.com/DTiNwe41jV— SEB (@SEBLASD) September 29, 2017
The shells and other explosives appear to be from the World War II era, deputies said.
Neighbor Joseph Saravia, 57, and his wife were sleeping when they heard helicopters hover overhead. Then deputies began pounding on his door.
“I thought somebody was trying to get in my house,” Joseph Saravia told the Los Angeles Times. Twelve hours later, Saravia said they were still waiting for clearance to return.
Authorities said one person has been detained in connection with the case. Bomb squads remain at the home to defuse and clear the explosives as of Friday afternoon.
