Man shoots at a snake that scared his mother-in-law. He hit his mother-in-law, police say

Men don’t always have the best relationships with their mothers-in-law, but one South Carolina man is claiming a snake lured him into shooting his wife’s mother in the foot.
But really, that’s what happened, multiple media outlets reported, citing a Horry County Police report of Wednesday’s shooting.
The man said his mother-in-law was leaving the family’s home near Conway after dinner, but returned after a snake on the front steps frightened her.
The man and his wife pushed the snake away with a golf club and a shovel, but the snake only slithered beneath the steps.
After the couple failed to kill the snake with the shovel, the man went inside and got his gun. He told everyone to stay still. He got on the ground, aimed and fired, but the bullet whizzed through the steps and into his mother-in-law’s left ankle, according to the report.
His mother-in-law immediately cried out in pain but was not seriously hurt. She was treated and released at a local hospital.
