At least 50 dead in Las Vegas in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, more than 400 wounded

At least 50 people are now confirmed dead and more than 400 wounded after an attack at a late-night concert at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, according to police, making this the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

A gunman, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino into the crowd at an outdoor music festival.

The gunman killed himself during a standoff with police, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters. He had been at the hotel for several days.

There were a number of long rifles in the room, at least 8 guns, according to Las Vegas undersheriff Kevin McMahill.

McMahill said that Paddock had no previous interaction with law enforcement other than a traffic citation, as far as local authorities can find from national, state and local sources.

President Trump tweeted his condolences Monday morning.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The shooting

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said. A motive was not immediately known.

Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots came rapidly: Pop-pop-pop-pop. Video of the shooting then showed Aldean stopping and the crowd getting quiet as if they were unsure of what had just happened. The gunman paused and then fired another volley of muzzle flashes from the gold glass casino as more victims fell to the ground while others fled in panic.

In addition to Paddock, police said they located a woman who may have been his roommate – Marilou Danley, 62. Lombardo said they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack.

“It’s a devastating time,” Lombardo said.

Among those killed were two off-duty police officers who were attending the concert and two other on-duty officers were wounded, including one in critical condition, police said.

Lombardo urged witnesses to turn over "any cellphone video" that might assist authorities. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

"It's a devastating time," Lombardo said at a news conference early Monday. "We have responded to the scene, and we're doing the best we can to provide safety to the survivors."

Witness reports

“You’re all gonna die tonight.”

Those are the words one concertgoer said she heard less than an hour before bullets began flying.

“There was a lady who pushed her way forward into the concert venue into the first row, and she started messing with another lady, and told us that we’re all gonna die tonight,” a woman, who had been celebrating her 21st birthday, told KSNV News.

She said the woman was escorted out by security about 45 minutes before the first gunshots began.

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said the music stopped temporarily when the first shots began and the tune even started up again before the second round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

“It was the craziest stuff I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Yazzie said. “You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash- flash- flash- flash.”

Thousands in the crowd fled as the bullets ran rampant. Monique Dumas from British Columbia, Canada, said she was at the concert, six rows from the front of the stage when she thought she heard a bottle breaking, and then a burst of popping sounds that may have been fireworks. She said as she made her way out, it was “organized chaos” as everyone fled. “It took four to five minutes and all that time there was gunfire.”

Videos posted to Twitter from people claiming to be witnesses showed people screaming and running for cover amid the sound of gunshots. The shooting continued intermittently for more than five minutes, according to the Associated Press.

"The gunfire never ended, it seemed like," concert attendee Rachel Dekerf told CNN. "It just went on and on and on."

Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and said the shooting was “beyond horrific.”

“It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” Aldean said.

Investigation

Police converged on the area and blocked off roads. Some officers took cover behind squad cars as other officers ran into the casino, the AP reported.

Multiple flights bound for the McCarran International Airport were diverted because of the shooting, the airport tweeted. All other planes were temporarily grounded, with a few flights resuming Monday morning.

The Route 91 Harvest Festival has been held for the past four years on a 15-acre lot across an intersection from Mandalay Bay. The concert's main stage is situated near the northeastern side of the gold-colored casino and high-rise hotel complex, which towers more than 400 feet above the Strip.

Security measures at many music venues have been boosted in recent years after concerts have been hit by terrorism strikes.

In May in northern England, a bomb exploded at a concert by American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, killing 22 people in an attack carried out by the suspected Islamist militant. In Paris, Islamist attackers opened fire at a rock concert in November 2015 as part of coordinated attacks that left 130 dead.