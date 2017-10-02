Why ‘thoughts and prayers’ after the Las Vegas shooting became fighting words

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens Pause 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:10 Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in US history 0:43 A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists 0:40 El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam 1:54 Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 4:02 The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful

