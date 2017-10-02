That strange new island off this Carolina coast mystifies the world yet again

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 Pause 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:10 Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in US history 2:10 Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:34 Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

View the new island formed in NC's Outer Banks A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. outerbanks.org

