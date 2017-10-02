Medics treat the wounded as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Medics treat the wounded as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Chase Stevens AP
Medics treat the wounded as Las Vegas police respond during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Chase Stevens AP

National

'My jeans are covered in someone’s blood’: Las Vegas shooting survivors speak

By Don Sweeney and Joshua Tehee

dsweeney@sacbee.com, jtehee@fresnobee.com

October 02, 2017 2:12 PM

It was the gunshots Taylor Benge heard first – a series of pops in quick succession. It wasn’t until the lights came up that the 21-year-old realized the severity of the situation, as a gunman opened fire on Route 91 Harvest country music festival late Sunday, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others.

The gunman, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into the crowd of 22,000 where Jason Aldean was playing. Paddock was killed during a standoff with police, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.

“About five feet to the left of me there was a man with a bullet wound to his chin,” Benge told The Portland Press-Herald. That’s when Benge and his sister threw themselves to the ground as the gunfire continued, then dashed for an exit.

“My jeans are covered in someone’s blood, my T-shirt is covered in someone’s blood, my sister’s whole leg was covered in blood,” Benge said.

As details continue to emerge in what has become the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, the survivors have shared stories from the scene.

Lindsay Padgett, 21, told ABC News that she ran from the gunfire with her fiance and friends.

“I’m surprised, I really am that no one I know was injured – I thought for sure we were all going to die,” she said. “We saw everyone being shot left and right.”

After reaching safety, her fiance, Mike Jay, collected their pickup truck from a nearby parking lot.

“We realized there were people everywhere that needed help and on stretchers ... People saw that we had a truck, so we said ‘Fine, yeah,’ and started to pack everyone in,” Padgett told ABC News.

On the way to a hospital with five injured people, they spotted an ambulance. Paramedics moved the most seriously injured to the ambulance, Padgett said. One of the men, who had been shot in the back, later died, she said.

Scott Kibby, a high school principal from Iowa City, Iowa, told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that – like many survivors – he initially mistook the gunfire for fireworks or feedback.

“There was a pause, and then it was just raining,” Kibby said. “And it was continuous.”

He and his wife, who had visited Las Vegas as a belated 30th-anniversary trip, ran to the MGM Grand hotel.

“We hid behind a marble counter,” Kibby said. “We didn’t know if someone was following us.”

They then hid in a conference room until early Monday morning, when they returned to their hotel.

More Videos

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

Pause
Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: 'It was an act of pure evil' 4:51

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil"

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:29

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC 2:34

Josh Kendall: It feels like a bitter 3-2 start for USC

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is 2:09

Legally, domestic terrorism isn't want you think it is

  • Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

    Gunfire is heard throughout the video as a taxi driver drives through the area of the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1. Festival-goers are seen fleeing the festival, before one couple gets into the taxi. One of the passengers tells the driver "thousands" of people are dead. Officials would later report at least 58 are dead and more than 500 were injured.

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting

Gunfire is heard throughout the video as a taxi driver drives through the area of the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1. Festival-goers are seen fleeing the festival, before one couple gets into the taxi. One of the passengers tells the driver "thousands" of people are dead. Officials would later report at least 58 are dead and more than 500 were injured.

Facebook/Cori Langdon via Storyful

Instagram star and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian filmed himself fleeing the shooting on his cell phone.

“F--k, this girl just got shot in the f--king head,” Bilzerian says in the first of several videos posted online. “So f--king crazy.”

In later videos, Bilzerian says he’s arming himself and heading back to the scene, but finally says he’s returning home. “I don’t think there’s much I can do,” he says.

A Los Angeles police officer was among the injured, reports the Los Angeles Times. Two Los Angeles Fire Department employees also were hurt, and an Orange County sheriff’s deputy was severely wounded by gunshots to the abdomen and thigh. Wives of two deputies also were hurt.

Bakersfield Police Department had 10 off-duty officers at the concert. One, Aaron Mundhenke, was shot on the hip and taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, according to the Bakersfield Californian.

“Our officers were actually attending the concert as civilians,” said Bakersfield police Lt. Jeff Burdick. The department has accounted for all 10 officers, he said. They were at the concert as civilians and not in a position to return fire, he said.

McClatchy staff contributed to this report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video