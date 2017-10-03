She beat cancer as a child. Twice. Now she's back at the hospital that treated her.

A two-time cancer survivor is living her “wildest dream” after becoming a nurse at the same hospital that treated her as a child.
Montana Brown, 24, of Atlanta, recently became a nurse at Aflac Cancer Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where she was treated for cancer twice as a child, according to the center’s Facebook page.
Brown said on Facebook she had tears in her eyes looking at her badge on her first day at the cancer center in September.
“Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream - to work at the hospital I was treated at as a child/teenager,” she said on Facebook. “It's amazing and crazy and awesome and I'm SO excited to work for such an inspirational organization!!”
According to ABC News, she was first diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of childhood cancer, when she was 2 years old. She underwent chemotherapy at AFLAC Cancer Center for a year before going into remission.
Then when she was 15, her cancer returned again. She told ABC News she was shocked — she had just tried out for her high school cheerleading team and there were no symptoms.
She returned to the hospital for weekly radiation and chemotherapy treatments, where she learned first-hand how to be a caring and compassionate nurse, she told ABC News.
"The nurses here, as great as they were when I was two — from what my mom says — they were extremely loving and caring and compassionate," she told ABC News. "And, just the love they showed me and my family in our time of need just really helped me. It helped me want to become as kind and as caring and as compassionate as they were for me."
Brown will be working as a pediatric cancer nurse at Aflac Cancer Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
