‘What a complete stupid b----, F--- her:' O.J.'s lawyer responds to Florida attorney general

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

October 03, 2017 10:12 AM

UPDATED October 03, 2017 06:22 PM

O.J. Simpson’s attorney blasted Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday, calling her a “stupid b----.”

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Malcolm Lavergne called Bondi “possibly the stupidest person on the planet,” just days after her office released a letter urging the Florida Department of Corrections to deny Simpson a transfer to serve parole in Florida.

Simpson was recently released from prison on 2008 kidnapping and armed robbery charges and has requested to move back to Florida, where he lived when he was arrested and where his grown children currently live. The parole board approved his early release after just over eight years.

In the letter, Bondi called Simpson a “scofflaw” and said his notoriety would be a drain on police.

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson's background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable,” the letter said, referring to the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in 1994. Simpson, a former NFL star and actor, was acquitted of the murders, but was later found liable in a civil suit.

“The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal,” the letter continued.

In response to Bondi’s statement, Lavergne wasn’t shy to speak out.

“What a complete stupid b----. F--- her,” Lavergne said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times on Monday. “She has zero standing to even talk about Mr. Simpson's case. She's the attorney general, she has nothing to do with it. It's virtually a foregone conclusion that Simpson will be moving to Florida when he chooses and once Nevada approves it. That's handled by the Nevada Division of Parole and Florida department of corrections, not the attorney general.”

Lavergne added that Simpson plans to live in a private location in Nevada for a few months before requesting transfer to Florida. He contends that Simpson has a right to move to the Sunshine State under the rules of the Interstate Compact that governs parolee transfers between states.

AP

