She faked her own pregnancy — then killed a pregnant friend and cut out her baby, police say

It was supposed to be Angelikque Sutton’s wedding day. But she never made it to the ceremony.
On the way to get married at the Bronx courthouse in Nov. 2015, Sutton stopped by the house of a childhood friend, Ashleigh Wade, to pick up a wedding gift. The pair had recently reconnected over Facebook.
Sutton was more than 8-months pregnant at the time, according to the New York Post, and she was under the impression that Wade, too, was pregnant.
But when Sutton arrived at her friend’s home, Wade began stabbing her.
“The defendant cut Ms. Sutton’s larynx, her voice box,” Assistant Bronx District Attorney Meredith Holtzman told a jury last week, according to People magazine. “Ms. Sutton could not scream, could not say a word.”
And that was just the beginning of the brutal attack, prosecutors say.
Wade allegedly cut her victim’s major blood vessels so she wouldn’t be able to struggle, and sliced open her abdomen. She then removed her friend’s uterus to take out the unborn child.
Amazingly, the child survived — and Wade is now on trial for first-degree murder, charged with brutally killing the child’s mother in an attempt to steal the baby and pass the child off as her own, according to the New York Daily News.
Wade, 23, could face as much as life in prison if convicted. She has pleaded not guilty.
Images of the mutilated victim shown during the trial were so gruesome that a juror fainted during the trial last week, and the courtroom had to be cleared, according to the Associated Press.
Prosecutors allege that Wade pretended to be pregnant for months before the murder, going so far as buying stacks of baby clothes and posting photos of ultrasounds on Facebook, according to the New York Post.
“My baby angel,” Wade wrote on Facebook along with a photo of a fetus, the Post reports. Wade called the unborn child “my lil dimpled cutie pie.”
At first, when police had found the child’s mother in a pool of blood, Wade tried to convince police that she had given birth to the baby.
But then Wade changed her story, claiming she had simply tried to rescue the baby after she killed Sutton, the baby’s mother.
“Once she was out I fed her and wrapped her in some blankets to keep her warm,” Wade told authorities. “Holding her felt right and I believed that that little girl was mine.”
Wade told police that she had been defending herself during an argument about Wade treating Sutton badly in elementary school.
“I tried to kick her and she stabbed me twice in my leg,” Wade said in a written statement, according to the Daily News. “I kicked the knife out her hand and grabbed it and started stabbing her. She fell and was still grabbing after me so I continued stabbing her until she stopped moving.”
Wade had gone out of her way to befriend Sutton after they reconnected on Facebook. The two had even gone shopping together to prepare for their babies, the Post reports.
And Wade told everyone in her life that she was pregnant — her boyfriend, friends, acquaintances and even her landlord.
“I thought she was pregnant. I didn’t know she wasn’t,” Wade’s landlord, Angela Parris, told the Post. “She had me fooled.”
Wade’s defense attorney has suggested that her client may have mental health issues.
“Something could have gone horribly and terribly and tragically wrong within Ms. Wade’s own mind,” attorney Amy Attias said, according to People magazine.
