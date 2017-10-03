The ‘robber’ was an actor. Cops didn’t know, so they shot at him, video shows

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 1:17 The incredible true story of Ian Gale 3:01 Gamecocks set sights on fixing ground game 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." 1:18 What's next for South Carolina's offense 1:47 Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story 1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 6:35 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team 0:39 Jake Bentley: This week a chance for restart, refocus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Indiana cop shoots at actor holding prop gun Police in Crawfordsville, Indiana released body camera footage showing an officer firing at an actor who was filming a movie in the city on Sept. 26. Police were responding to a 911 call reporting a robbery in progress. The actor was filming a robbery scene. Police in Crawfordsville, Indiana released body camera footage showing an officer firing at an actor who was filming a movie in the city on Sept. 26. Police were responding to a 911 call reporting a robbery in progress. The actor was filming a robbery scene. Crawfordsville Police Department via Storyful

