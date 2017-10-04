Mochi, record holder for longest dog tongue, is the latest reason to adopt your next pet

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 1:17 The incredible true story of Ian Gale 3:11 Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 1:47 Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 6:35 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team 1:18 What's next for South Carolina's offense 5:35 Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!" Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!" Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals

