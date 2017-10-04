Mochi, record holder for longest dog tongue, is the latest reason to adopt your next pet

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
The incredible true story of Ian Gale 1:17

The incredible true story of Ian Gale

Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas 3:11

Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story 1:47

Domestic violence ended 39 lives in South Carolina last year. This is one story

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner 1:04

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team 6:35

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team

What's next for South Carolina's offense 1:18

What's next for South Carolina's offense

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

  • St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

    Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!"

Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!" Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals
Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!" Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals

National

Mochi, record holder for longest dog tongue, is the latest reason to adopt your next pet

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 04, 2017 8:38 AM

Mochi loves peanut butter and gives some of the wettest kisses around.

That’s what Carla and Craig Rickert thought they were getting when they adopted the year-and-a-half-old Saint Bernard from an agency called Big Dogs Huge Paws in Colorado, which works exclusively with large breed dogs.

But now they’ve got a world record holder in their yard, after Guinness named Mochi’s tongue the longest in the land. The eight-year-old rescue from Sioux Falls, South Dakota has a kisser that measures in at a whopping 7.31 inches (18.58 centimeters) at full extension.

It may result in larger-than-average water puddles accumulating around her water dish, and larger-than-average drool puddles around her naps, but all the extra cleaning up is worth it for a dog like Mochi, said Carla Rickert.

“When we open that Guinness World’s Records book and see Mochi’s picture in there, we’re going to feel very proud,” Rickert said. “It’s going to make all the water and slobber we’ve had to clean up over the last six-and-a-half years well worth it.”

And what do the Rickerts use to get Mochi to show off her unique talent? Peanut butter, of course.

“She’s a comic relief to us,” Carla said. “She’s very funny. She’s brought a lot of joy into our lives.”

via GIPHY

From rescue pup to certified world record holder: Mochi’s a true underdog story.

It should be noted that Mochi is the current record holder. Her tongue is not the longest of all time.

That honor goes to the late Brandy, a Boxer from St. Clair Shores, Mich., whose tongue stretched an amazing 17 inches, and who passed in 2002.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video