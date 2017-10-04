5 taco chains with awesome National Taco Day deals

Wednesday is National Taco Day and it’s time to celebrate with cheap taco deals across the U.S.
Here’s a quick round-up with some of the best taco deals around today. Eat up!
Chuys: Tell your server to “taco bout it” and get a free beef taco if you purchase an entree.
Tomorrow is #NationalTacoDay! Come celebrate at Chuy’s, ask your server to “taco bout it” and get a free crispy beef taco w/ entrée purchase pic.twitter.com/iw75WUcfDX— Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) October 3, 2017
Del Taco : Buy one get one free taco if you join Del Taco’s fan club.
2 is better than 1 especially when it comes to Queso Crunch Tacos. Get a coupon to celebrate National Taco Day tmrw: https://t.co/12bQrsaEJa pic.twitter.com/mOYXOFyTyn— Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) October 4, 2017
Taco Bell: 4 tacos for $5.
Celebrate #NationalTacoDay with our Taco Day Gift Set. 4 classic tacos for $5. Only available today. pic.twitter.com/26Kl8mXTYs— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2017
Taco Johns: Use the coupon below to get a free taco.
Come celebrate #NationalTacoDay with us!!! Use this coupon for a free crispy or soft shell taco. GO GO GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PKziVEHifk— Taco John's (@tacojohns) October 4, 2017
On the Border: 50 cent tacos!
These 50¢ tacos are calling your name. Today is #NationalTacoDay! How many do you think you can eat? pic.twitter.com/PkbgeTr23z— On The Border (@ontheborder) October 4, 2017
Unfortunately, Chipotle didn’t participate this year. Sad face, I know.
Comments