She was in a wheelchair during the Vegas shooting — and 3 'guardian angels' saved her

Sisters Lauren and Lulu Farina say they escaped the mass shooting in Las Vegas relatively unharmed, aside from some bumps and bruises, thanks to the help of three “guardian angels.”
Now, the duo wants to find — and thank — those men, according to the Palm Beach Post.
The sisters, wedding planners in Florida, were in Las Vegas for a convention when they decided to attend the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
They were watching Jason Aldean perform from an elevated platform for guests with special needs because Lauren has been in a wheelchair since March for a knee injury.
That’s when the gunfire from 64-year-old Stephen Paddock that killed 58 and injured hundreds more began to rain down on the crowd.
Lauren thought it was fireworks at first, but told WPBF25 that she began to record everything on her phone anyway.
“If something happens to me and I’m not able to tell what I saw, maybe the police could use this video,” she said.
That video, available on the Post website, captures the harrowing moment when a hail of bullets fell upon the crowd, prompting Lulu to push over her sister’s wheelchair in an attempt to keep her out of the gunfire.
“All hell broke loose,” Lauren said to the Post. “It felt like, 100, 70-something shots, all at once.”
As gunfire continued to fall, Lulu jumped down from the elevated platform, pulling her sister Lauren down with her, according to WPBF25.
“I was just dragging her out as fast as we could, just trying to get out and run away as far as we could,” Lulu said.
At one point in the video, a woman just feet away from Lauren can be heard shrieking in pain after a bullet pierces through her.
It was a frightening moment made even more terrifying by Lauren’s injury that was slowing down the two sisters as they remained at the mercy of indiscriminate gunfire.
Then came the three “guardian angels.”
Two men quickly arrived, helping carry Lauren out of the festival grounds — and even giving her a pair of shoes after she lost hers.
Lauren credits those two men with saving her life.
“Honestly, without these two men, I would be laying there in plain view of this person,” Lauren said to WPBF25. “I honestly don’t even think I would be on the phone with you today.”
And a third “angel” graciously opened the doors of his truck to the distressed sisters once they got across the street, driving them to the hospital.
Lauren later learned the name of that third man, Taylor Winston, after seeing him on TV.
“He was so calm and strong,” Lauren said to the Post. “He was driving 80 mph, he was running over curbs and he was running through red lights.”
Now, the sisters are on a quest to identify the first two “angels.”
“I’m going to do everything I can possible to try to find these men because I just need to give them a hug and say thank you,” Lauren told WPBF25.
Comments