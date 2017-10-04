Who’s the ‘Monopoly Man’ at Equifax hearing on Capitol Hill?

A protester posing as Rich Uncle Pennybags from the Monopoly board game photobombed an Equifax hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill, setting social media abuzz.
In costume with top hat, bushy mustache and monocle, the protester could be seen over the shoulder of former Equifax CEO Richard Smith as he testified before the Senate Banking Committee on the company’s recent security breach. Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer rights advocacy group, claimed credit for the stunt on Twitter.
We sent the Monopoly man to the #Equifax hearing to send a message: Forced arbitration gives @Equifax a monopoly over our justice system. pic.twitter.com/6pPtqLNPig— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) October 4, 2017
“We sent the Monopoly man to the #Equifax hearing to send a message: Forced arbitration gives @Equifax a monopoly over our justice system,” the post reads.
The Hill identified the top-hatted protester as Amanda Werner, arbitration campaign manager for Public Citizen.
“Make no mistake: Arbitration is a rigged game, one that the bank nearly always wins,” Werner told the outlet. “Shockingly, the average consumer forced to arbitrate with Wells Fargo was ordered to pay the bank nearly $11,000. Bank lobbyists and their allies in Congress are trying to overturn the (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s) rule so they can continue to rip off consumers with impunity.”
Smith testified at the second of four congressional hearings this week in which lawmakers demanded to know how the breach happened and what the company was doing to make things right for consumers. Hackers stole Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and other personal information.
Senators also questioned recent news that Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.
“You realize to many Americans right now, that looks like we’re giving Lindsay Lohan the keys to the mini-bar,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
