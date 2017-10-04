Orange County deputies seized about 130 pounds of marijuana on Monday night following a traffic stop and subsequent search of the vehicle.
National

They were hauling 130 pounds of marijuana in a car trunk, police said

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

October 04, 2017 7:33 PM

MEBANE

Two women suspected of hauling marijuana were arrested Monday night near Mebane, North Carolina, according to Orange County law enforcement.

Ruth Paez Diaz, of San Jose, California and Briann Marie Diaz, of San Jose California, were arrested following a traffic stop just before 10 p.m. They were traveling eastbound on I-40 near Mebane when they were stopped. Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who were investigating the traffic violation, requested assistance from a Mebane police K-9 officer.

The K-9 alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed approximately 130 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the Toyota Camry the suspects were driving. The marijuana was valued at $500,000.

The two were arrested and charged with two counts each of trafficking marijuana each. They’re each being held in the Orange County jail under $100,000 bail.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

