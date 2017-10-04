Chelsea Manning meets off campus with Harvard students

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Manning is seated in the back seat of a vehicle as she departs The Nantucket Project's annual gathering, in Nantucket, Mass. Manning has met off campus with several Harvard University student groups after the school reversed its decision to name her a visiting fellow. Manning tweeted a picture on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, and said she met with the Trans Task Force, the LGBT caucus and other groups and students from the university's Kennedy School of Government "despite dean's decision last month." Steven Senne, File AP Photo