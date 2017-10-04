FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Manning is seated in the back seat of a vehicle as she departs The Nantucket Project's annual gathering, in Nantucket, Mass. Manning has met off campus with several Harvard University student groups after the school reversed its decision to name her a visiting fellow. Manning tweeted a picture on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, and said she met with the Trans Task Force, the LGBT caucus and other groups and students from the university's Kennedy School of Government "despite dean's decision last month."
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Manning is seated in the back seat of a vehicle as she departs The Nantucket Project's annual gathering, in Nantucket, Mass. Manning has met off campus with several Harvard University student groups after the school reversed its decision to name her a visiting fellow. Manning tweeted a picture on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, and said she met with the Trans Task Force, the LGBT caucus and other groups and students from the university's Kennedy School of Government "despite dean's decision last month." Steven Senne, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Manning is seated in the back seat of a vehicle as she departs The Nantucket Project's annual gathering, in Nantucket, Mass. Manning has met off campus with several Harvard University student groups after the school reversed its decision to name her a visiting fellow. Manning tweeted a picture on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, and said she met with the Trans Task Force, the LGBT caucus and other groups and students from the university's Kennedy School of Government "despite dean's decision last month." Steven Senne, File AP Photo

National

Chelsea Manning meets off campus with Harvard students

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 9:21 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Chelsea Manning has met off campus with several Harvard University student groups after the school reversed its decision to name her a visiting fellow.

Manning tweeted a picture on Wednesday and said she met with the Trans Task Force, the LGBT caucus and other groups and students from the university's Kennedy School of Government "despite dean's decision last month." Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf had said on the school's website that naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake.

A spokesperson for the school's student groups says Manning met off campus in Cambridge with about 30 students Tuesday evening.

Among the issues they discussed was Harvard's decision last month to disinvite Manning as a fellow.

Manning's manager didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video