‘It's not murder if they're black:' Man threatens students at historically black college, police say

Law enforcement arrested a man accused of writing racist posts online threatening to murder African-Americans at a historically black college.
John Edgar Rust, 26, using the Wi-Fi at a Panera restaurant in Nov. 2015, wrote threatening messages on 4chan and Reddit, according to an arrest affidavit.
“Any n------ left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go. And any of those cheapskate n-----s who try to get out using the metro will regret that choice real fast. Sure, the po po will take me down, but I'll go out a hero knowing I made the world better. I just hope at least someone else can see it too and continue the fight. They were too stupid to know what to do when they got freed. They're too stupid to know what to do now they got rights. Sometimes the best thing to do is to put stupid out of its Misery. After all, it's not murder if they're black” Rust Allegedly posted onto 4chan.
Rust was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with transmission in interstate commerce of a communication containing threats to injure the person of another, according to WUSA.
Rust is facing up to five years in prison if he’s convicted, according to WJLA.
According to the affidavit, Rust also used his credit card to make a purchase at Panera while he was connected to the Wi-Fi.
Rust is a previously convicted felon, according to a Department of Justice release. No specifics were given, but WJLA reported that the Virginia Sex Offender Registry named a John Edgar Rust, 26, of Alexandria, Va., who was convicted in November 2012 of Indecent Liberties with a Child by Custodian and Aggravated Sexual Battery against a minor.
Rust’s first appearance in court will take place Thursday.
Howard University said the school was happy that students remained safe.
Relieved @FBI arrested John Edgar Rust for 2015 racist threats to murder #AfricanAmericans on our campus. Read more: https://t.co/HZ9fjrTLFG— Howard University (@HowardU) October 4, 2017
