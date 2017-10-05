Former Atlanta Falcon Roddy White among those defending Cam Newton

3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause

1:58 USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge?

1:19 Attempted burglary on Rawlinson Road

1:46 New team, new season for Staley's Gamecocks

1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

1:55 Protesters outside, differences voiced inside during DeVos visit

0:38 The Gamecocks face the curse of being the defending National Champions

2:34 Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support