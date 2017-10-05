A dumpster stood where Brock Turner assaulted Emily Doe. Now it’s a park and tribute

The dumpster had become a “symbol of sexual assault,” so Stanford decided to make the space a tribute to its survivor instead.
It was a sight on Stanford University’s campus that became infamous nationwide, though many likely wouldn’t know it if they saw it. Brock Turner was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman known as Emily Doe by the dumpster in 2015, and was sentenced to six months in jail in 2016. He served only three months of the sentence, and what many saw as a lax punishment for a serious crime – coupled with a powerful open statement by Doe – prompted outrage across the nation.
Michele Dauber, a law professor at Stanford, decided the dumpster needed to go. She came up with the idea of removing the dumpster and re-landscaping the small space, adding a stone-lined area, two benches, a fountain and a plaque in tribute to Doe. She brought the idea to the university with the consent of Doe, who is a family friend of hers, and Stanford officials approved it, according to the Stanford Daily.
“Using architecture to create historical memory can be a very powerful thing,” Dauber said. “My hope is that other students who have experienced sexual violence will see this and realize that they’re not alone, that this does happen here, and that the University, by creating this, is expressing solidarity with those survivors and, in a sense, promising to do better.”
The re-landscaping has been done, though the plaque still needs to be installed. It will be engraved with a quote from Doe’s letter that was published in BuzzFeed, though it’s unclear which passage it will be. Her letter frequently pointed out the additional horror of learning the assault had occurred behind a dumpster.
“I had to force myself to relearn my real name, my identity. To relearn that this is not all that I am,” she wrote. “That I am not just a drunk victim at a frat party found behind a dumpster, while you are the All American swimmer at a top university, innocent until proven guilty, with so much at stake. I am a human being who has been irreversibly hurt, my life was put on hold for over a year, waiting to figure out if I was worth something.”
Stanford officials declined to talk in-depth about the landmark’s purpose.
“This is a contemplative space for our community members,” Stanford spokesperson E.J. Miranda told the Stanford Daily in a statement. “Out of respect for the victim, we have nothing further to add.”
Other dumpsters near the fraternity house have also been moved, according to CBS SF Bay Area.
