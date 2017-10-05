Yogurt maker ‘will no longer work’ with Cam Newton over remarks to reporter

Yogurt maker Dannon said Thursday that it’s splitting with Carolina Panthers quarterback over “sexist” comments he made Wednesday to a Charlotte Observer reporter.
At a news conference Wednesday, Cam Newton belittled Jourdan Rodrigue, one of two Observer beat writers covering the Panthers for the past year, saying: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” The remarks have spurred a national backlash.
Dannon signed Newton in 2015 to endorse its Oikos Greek yogurt brand, in an effort to win more NFL fans as customers, especially men.
Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external communications for Dannon, issued this statement Thursday:
“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women. It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”
Carlos Fleming, Newton’s marketing agent, told the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Dannon “has not terminated the agreement, nor do they have grounds to.” Fleming could not immediately be reached for comment by the Observer.
Dannon’s Neuwirth later added in a statement: “The agreement has not been terminated. However, we will no longer work with him and are removing advertising with him in it.”
Newton also has endorsement deals with Under Armour, Gatorade, Microsoft and Beats by Dre. None of the companies could immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Newton also had a deal with Belk, the Charlotte retailer that carries his fashion line. A spokesman said the contract ended in January, and there are no plans to renew it.
In January 2015, with Dannon Oikos becoming the NFL’s official yogurt, the company said it wanted a “franchise quarterback” to spearhead its marketing efforts. The company picked Newton as the team was amid its run to the Super Bowl.
“Cam was the top of our list, and we were thrilled that he was available and interested,” Neuwirth said at the time.
Newton at the time said Oikos was “right up my alley – not only because of its nutritional benefits, but because it tastes good, too.”
Cam Newton’s marketing agent Carlos Fleming says Dannon “is still using Cam Newton in advertising.” So, what does this mean? “Ask them.”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2017
This is a developing story.
