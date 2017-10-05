This school canceled spirit week when students waved confederate flags on 'Kowboy Day'

A Kissimmee, Florida high school’s spirit week was canceled after several students showed up with Confederate and “Redneck Flag” props for “Kowboy Day.”
The students at Osceola High School caused a “disruption,” Dana Schafer, an Osceola School district representative, told WKMG Wednesday.
The incident is still under investigation and the students involved will “receive consequences in accordance with (the) code of conduct.”
A photo was shared on social media showing students in flannels, cowboy boots and jeans holding the flags, which were waved around during lunch.
Purity Maingi, 16, told WFTV that the entire situation was troubling.
“It really bothered me,” Maingi said. “It was a whole group of people and not one of them thought, ‘This is wrong. It’s going to affect people.’ It affected me. I couldn’t just look at it and look away.”
Because if the incident, the rest of the themed days planned for spirit week have been canceled. Students aren’t allowed to dress up anymore; however, there will still be a dance and a football game, WKMG reported.
Davonna Jean, a senior at the school, said canceling all of the spirit week events because of a few students was too extreme.
“To have the whole senior class punished for that, I feel like that’s unfair,” she said.
Comments