He fell asleep and crashed into a fence. He woke up to a barrage of gunfire, police say

An Oregon father-son duo were arrested Wednesday after police say they opened fire on a pickup truck that crashed into their front yard earlier that morning.
Adam Smith, 29, told police that he fell asleep while driving at around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday because he had just finished working two different jobs. That’s when he crashed his pickup truck into the front yard of Mike Sanderson, damaging a portion of his fence, police say.
Mike Sanderson, a 50-year-old from Rosebud, Oregon, rushed outside with a .22 caliber pistol once he heard the loud crash.
Then, according to police, Mike Sanderson pointed his weapon at Smith and told him not to move his truck.
Smith, nervous that a gun was pointed at him, began to speed away.
“I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’ll fix your fence,” he said, according to Oregon Live.
In response, Mike Sanderson allegedly fired two shots at Smith’s car wheels. And then came Mike’s 18-year-old son Dillen, armed with a .40 caliber Glock, after he was woken up by the chaotic turn of events.
Dillen fired another eight shots at the truck as it raced away — according to his father, who called 911 after the shooting — hitting the truck’s rear window and leaving it riddled with bullet holes.
Smith contacted police later that afternoon and told them what happened, including that at least one bullet grazed his head, according to Oregon Live.
After an investigation, officers at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that Dillen and Mike Sanderson acted illegally when opening fire on Smith’s vehicle.
“After a thorough investigation, it was determined that 50-year-old Mike Sanderson and his 18 year-old son, Dillen Sanderson, both of Roseburg, violated the law when they fired their weapons at Mr. Smith and his vehicle,” the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Mike is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree attempted assault and menacing, according to KVAL13, while Dillen is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and first degree attempted assault.
