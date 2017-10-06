Sexting minors is illegal, but having sex with them is fine, court says

Bret Meuli, the principal at Canon City High School in Colorado, where more than 100 students at the high school were apparently exchanging nude pictures, calls up an app to show what students are using to hide photos on their cellphones, in Canon City, Colo., in November. Concerned by a practice he’s said is becoming more prevalent in schools, a California lawmaker is carrying a bill that would let schools suspend or expel kids for so-called sexting – sharing explicit pictures and recordings via electronic message. Nick Cote The New York Times