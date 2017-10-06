This dog was found beside her dead companion on a busy highway. She wouldn’t leave

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 0:43 Columbia secretly pays $224,000 in dispute over clear-cutting 2:18 Las Vegas shooting victims remembered at service 1:19 SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:58 USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge? 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 1:18 What's next for South Carolina's offense 3:11 Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police officers rescue German Shepherd abandoned on side of highway Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. Troopers from Totowa Station responded to the report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark. One was a Pit Bull that was deceased. The other, a German Shepherd, was rescued and taken back to the station. New Jersey State Police

