Trans teen kicked out of old school voted homecoming king

In this undated photo, Stiles Zuschlag, a transgender teen, stands outside Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine. Zuschlag transferred to Noble after he said he was asked to leave Tri-City Christian Academy in Somersworth, N.H., the school he had attended since kindergarten, because of his gender identity. On Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, he was named homecoming king at halftime of Noble's homecoming football game. Portsmouth Herald - Seacoastonline.com via AP Deb Cram