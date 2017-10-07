When will Hurricane Nate make landfall?

Hurricane Nate is approaching the Gulf Coast of the U.S. as a Category 2 storm and will make landfall Saturday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of the NHC’s 1 p.m. CST update, Nate was 195 miles south of Biloxi, Miss. The storm, the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. over the last two months, is moving north-northwest at 25 miles per hour. Its maximum sustained winds are 90 mph and hurricane-force winds extend 35 miles from the storm’s center.
Hurricane Nate is expected to weaken rapidly after it makes landfall and will move north this evening. It is expected to turn northeast on Sunday.
The following watches and warnings are in effect as of 1 p.m.:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
Morgan City Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida, Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
Lake Maurepas, West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana, East of the Alabama/Florida border to Indian Pass Florida
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
Lake Maurepas, East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton CountyLine, West of Grand Isle to Morgan City Louisiana
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
East of the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass Florida
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana
The NHC warned of possible flooding caused by storm surge, which could reach up to 11 feet in some areas.
“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the NHC said in its forecast update. “Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.”
Some areas could also receive up to 10 inches of rainfall. There is also risk of tornadoes.
