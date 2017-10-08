An abandoned boat takes on water on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, near Biloxi, Miss., as the outer bands of Hurricane Nate begin to batter the shore.
An abandoned boat takes on water on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, near Biloxi, Miss., as the outer bands of Hurricane Nate begin to batter the shore. The Clarion-Ledger via AP Justin Vicory
An abandoned boat takes on water on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, near Biloxi, Miss., as the outer bands of Hurricane Nate begin to batter the shore. The Clarion-Ledger via AP Justin Vicory

National

The Latest: Nate weakens to a tropical storm

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 4:58 AM

NEW ORLEANS

The Latest on Nate (all times local):

3:55 a.m.

Nate has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves inland over Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm's maximum sustained winds decreased Sunday morning to near 70 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to continue quickly weakening.

Earlier Sunday, Nate came ashore outside Biloxi, Mississippi, as a hurricane, the first the make a direct hit on the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Nate has brought stinging rain to the Gulf Coast and its powerful winds have pushed water onto roads. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

___

1 a.m.

Hurricane Nate came ashore along Mississippi's coast outside Biloxi, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds early Sunday near 85 mph (140 kph) with weakening expected as it moves inland. It was centered about 5 miles (10 kilometers) north of Biloxi and moving north near at 20 mph (31 kph).

It was Nate's second landfall. Saturday night, the storm came ashore along a sparsely populated area in southeast Louisiana.

Nate brought stinging rain to the Gulf Coast and its powerful winds pushed water onto roads. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video