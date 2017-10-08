National

October 8, 2017 8:27 AM

Storm chaser’s videos show flooding at Biloxi casinos as Nate makes landfall

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

A Florida man trekked through the strongest part of Hurricane Nate to capture flooding of a Biloxi casino on video.

Mike Theiss, a storm chaser and National Geographic photographer, took video of flooding from the first floor of Golden Nugget Casino Resort Saturday night as the eyewall of Nate made its way over Biloxi and the rest of the Mississippi Coast.

Theiss, founder of Ultimate Chase Storm Video, has been covering tropical cyclones for 30 years.

Hugh Keeton, a reporter at WLOX-TV, reported flooding inside the first floor of Hard Rock Casino Hotel Biloxi.

WLOX also reported flooding in the Beau Rivage Parking lot.

The first floor of the parking lot of the Palace Casino also had flooding Saturday night.

Several parts of U.S. 90 in Biloxi saw flooding late Saturday night. The Weather Channel reports that eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 in East Biloxi were flooded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Category 1 hurricane was making official landfall about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jackson County was on the “dirty side” of the hurricane and emergency officials are seeing a 6-feet storm surge.

Earl Etheridge, emergency manager in Jackson County, said if surge rises by 2 feet, then homes could face flooding.

Stay with Sun Herald for everything you need to know about Hurricane Nate.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Pause
Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:46

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 3:20

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense

Gamecocks greet David Williams after game 0:32

Gamecocks greet David Williams after game

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Wake Forest 4:13

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Wake Forest

Gamecocks hope performance can spark momentum moving forward 2:04

Gamecocks hope performance can spark momentum moving forward

Bob Davis had his mind made up for governor until he listened to Catherine Templeton 1:14

Bob Davis had his mind made up for governor until he listened to Catherine Templeton

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 2:06

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View more video

National