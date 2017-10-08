Morgan Greene died after a car struck her while she was riding her bike.
Family struck by tragedy keeps daughter on life support so her organs can help others

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

October 08, 2017 6:01 PM

The parents of 10-year-old Morgan Greene are keeping her on life support in hopes they can help other parents with children fighting for their lives.

Morgan, 10, was hit by a car Tuesday evening while riding her bike in New Richmond, Wis.

She was rushed to the hospital after the accident, but her father said Saturday on a GoFundMe page that tests showed she did not have any brain activity.

Greene said on the page earlier in the week that Morgan had been put on life support and was “fighting the best she can.”

“She's 10 years old and surely doesn't deserve this,” Green wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Morgan was not wearing a helmet when she was struck, the New Richmond Police Department said.

“As a family we had decided Morgan would be honored if we did organ donation,” Greene wrote in an update. “So she is still on the ventilator and life source is looking for good matches to save hopefully other little girls or boys so their families don't have to go through the same thing.”

The driver was a 40-year-old man and police said he remained at the scene and is cooperating with an investigation. He was driving a Chevrolet Cruze. An investigation is ongoing, police said, and will include analysis of the speed of the vehicle and the angle of the sun at the time of the crash. Police said it did not appear drugs or alcohol were involved.

“The hearts of the New Richmond Police Department go out to all the people affected by this tragedy,” said Lieutenant Veronica Koehler of the New Richmond Police Department.

