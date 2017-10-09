Student’s parking privileges get revoked over Confederate flag vanity plates

A high school student is accusing district officials of violating his first amendment rights for revoking his parking permit after he refused to remove vanity plates displaying the Confederate flag from his pickup-truck.
Randy Roscoe Jr., said the district revoked his parking privileges at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh after two rebel banner-related vanity plates were ripped off his truck on Thursday, according to WTAE Action News 4.
If the teen parks his truck on the school’s campus, he runs the risk of being towed, WTAE reported.
“I feel my First Amendment right is being taken from me,” Roscoe said. “I’m not allowed to park my own vehicle at school over license plates on my truck, and I’m just trying to come to school every day and just be left alone.”
But Ebony Pugh, the Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman, said that “requesting that a student remove Confederate flag vanity plates after they caused a substantial disruption and as a condition of maintaining a student parking permit, does not violate a student’s free speech rights.”
Further, at least five students told WTAE that Roscoe has used racial slurs against African-American students.
Mickey Sheehan, a student at the school, told the station that she felt Roscoe should be allowed to park the truck on school grounds but does not support him using racial slurs.
“He says a lot of swear words, like bad words towards black people and it’s not just right,” Sheehan said. “I think it’s disrespectful, honestly.”
The State reported over the weekend how a Columbia private school instituted a flag policy that effectively bans the the rebel banner on campus, leading to a dispute between the school and a parent.
Rhett Ingram pulled his two children from Heathwood Hall Episcopal School when he was presented with a trespassing notice that said he could not be on campus unless he had written permission.
The notice came after school officials said they had repeatedly asked him to not display the Confederate flag on his pickup truck while on the school’s campus. They said Ingram persisted, becoming disruptive to the school’s environment. Ingram also brought unsecured firearms onto the campus in his truck about a month ago, headmaster Chris Hinchey said Friday.
