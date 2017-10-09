A Banana Republic manager told a black teen to fix her ‘urban’ hair. Now he’s fired

When Destiny Tompkins’ manager at Banana Republic told her they needed to talk about the dress code, she immediately worried something was wrong with her clothing.
The 19-year-old was “uncomfortable and overwhelmed” when he started talking about her hair instead, she said in a Facebook post.
Last Wednesday, Tompkins was working at the Banana Republic in the Westchester mall in White Plains, New York, when the district manager came into the store, according to her post. After she left, Tompkins’ manager, who she identifies only as Michael, called her into his office.
“He told me that my braids were not Banana Republic appropriate and that they were too ‘urban’ and ‘unkempt’ for their image,” Tompkins wrote on her Facebook status. “He said that if I didn’t take them out then he couldn’t schedule me for shifts until I did.”
Tompkins said she tried to explain to the manager, who is white, that the box braids she was wearing are a protective style for her hair, which she said becomes “really brittle in the cold.” Protective styles are common among women with curly hair, who need to protect their ends from potentially harmful effects of regular styling, manipulation and the environment.
He told her to put shea butter in her hair, Tompkins said.
“I have never been so humiliated and degraded in my life by a white person,” she wrote. “In that moment, I felt so uncomfortable and overwhelmed that I didn’t even finish my work shift and ended up leaving.”
Banana Republic first responded to media reports by saying it was investigating the incident, and then told BuzzFeed Monday that the store manager had been fired. The statement did not mention anything about the district manager.
“Banana Republic has zero tolerance for discrimination,” spokesperson Sheikina Liverpool said. “This situation was completely unacceptable, counter to our policies, and in no way reflects our company’s beliefs and values.”
Tompkins told ABC 7 that she planned to quit and her family was considering legal action. She said the situation made her feel “powerless” and “overwhelmed and confused.”
“You are telling me I’m too black to work here and you have a problem with the way I present myself as a black woman,” she told the station.
