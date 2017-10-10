National

Trial in Mississippi woman's burning death set to begin

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 3:27 AM

BATESVILLE, Miss.

The trial of a man charged with burning a 19-year-old Mississippi woman to death nearly three years ago is set to begin.

Opening statements are scheduled Tuesday in the trial of 29-year-old Quinton Tellis in Batesville, Mississippi, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Tellis has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Jessica Chambers. She was on fire when she was found next to her burning car along a back road in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. Chambers was taken to a hospital in Memphis, where she died.

The trial jury was selected in Pike County in southwest Mississippi because of intense pre-trial publicity in Panola County. The jury is being transported north to Batesville, where it will be sequestered throughout the trial.

