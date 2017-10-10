National

Young dolphin found stranded on Florida beach

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 6:28 AM

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.

Marine life experts are caring for a bottlenose dolphin that was found stranded on a Florida beach.

The News Herald reports that Gulf World Marine Institute and Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge rescued the 1-year-old female Sunday afternoon. Two beachgoers on Okaloosa Island had reported the beached dolphin to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The sea mammal was immediately transported to Gulf World Marine Institute for rehabilitation. Officials say it was swimming on its own Monday and was under a 24-hour watch. Veterinarians were trying to determine what caused the dolphin to become stranded.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video