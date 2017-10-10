Members of the KKK shout at the crowd during a KKK rally at the State House in Columbia, SC. File photo.
National

KKK fliers making threats to African-Americans, Jewish people rattle community

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 8:51 AM

Residents in several Florida neighborhoods have been reportedly stunned by Ku Klux Klan fliers they have found on their driveways in recent days as part of a recruitment drive by the organization.

In the Jacksonville, Fla., area, several residents have reported finding fliers with specific threats toward African-Americans triggering an investigation by the local sheriff’s office, according to multiple reports.

John Rando told First Coast News that his wife picked up “this little rolled-up piece of paper,” read it, and went to him crying “saying she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.”

The fliers threatened African-Americans with physical harm if they are caught “making eyes” at white women, First Coast News reported on Monday. A second threat of physical harm is made against the Jewish community.

Kelia Herman told Action News Jax she was “outraged” when her husband found one of those fliers on their driveway on Sunday.

“They’re probably looking to target younger people who are easily influenced to agree with their racist views," Herman told the station.

But Jacksonville wasn’t the only Florida community that woke up to KKK fliers.

The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan also left “baggies” with Smarties candy and fliers inside calling on America to “wake up,” the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported on Monday. The fliers also stated “Had enough race-mixing?” and “Had enough black welfare?” before sharing a phone number and website.

WKMG reported a woman in a different neighborhood found a flier that stated, “Stop Aids, support gay bashing.”

The station reportedly spoke with the Great Titan of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK, which is considered the country’s largest chapter and is based in North Carolina, who said the group is recruiting new members.

The same chapter of the KKK also went recruiting in North Carolina on Friday, placing fliers on cars at a high school football game, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The Loyal White Knights of the KKK protested at the S.C. State House in 2015 after the legislature voted to furl the Confederate flag that had flown on capitol grounds for decades.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

