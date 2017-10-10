Dark secrets of Florida juvenile justice: ‘honey-bun hits,’ illicit sex, cover-ups

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." 0:46 Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:06 Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 1:03 South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Daly on replacing defective cameras: It’s expensive but happening DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly says the juvenile justice system is replacing cameras that are out of date and don't adequately deter abuse, including those at the Miami-Dade lockup where Elord Revolte died. The department says those cameras have been upgraded. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com