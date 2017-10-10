She posted a photo on Facebook of a snake that bit her. 'Is it poisonous???'

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Turnovers 'always' on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 1:06

Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:03

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

  • Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017

    The Carolinas Poison Center reports that calls about snake bites have nearly quadrupled compared to the same time period last year. Experts say to use caution and common sense to avoid getting bitten.

The Carolinas Poison Center reports that calls about snake bites have nearly quadrupled compared to the same time period last year. Experts say to use caution and common sense to avoid getting bitten. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
The Carolinas Poison Center reports that calls about snake bites have nearly quadrupled compared to the same time period last year. Experts say to use caution and common sense to avoid getting bitten. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

National

She posted a photo on Facebook of a snake that bit her. 'Is it poisonous???'

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 10, 2017 1:44 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC

A woman living in the Quail Hollow area of south Charlotte is recovering from a copperhead bite after encountering the snake on her porch Friday evening.

Lisa Romanoff posted a Facebook photo of the copperhead at 6:45 p.m. Friday, with a note that read: “This snake just bit me. Hurts! Is it poisonous????”

The response to the photo was a resounding: “Yes!”

Romanoff ended up in an area hospital for 12 hours and in a lot of pain.

“I was too busy screaming for help to faint,” she posted. “Not a fun night, and I have some healing ahead, but I survived...Doc just said I’ll be on crutches for 5 to 7 days.”

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Turnovers 'always' on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 1:06

Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:03

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

  • What to do when you meet a python

    Stay calm leads the list. Here is what the experts say people should do when they encounter the snake in South Florida. (CREDITS: Carli Teproff and Mario Mateo / The Miami Herald)

What to do when you meet a python

Stay calm leads the list. Here is what the experts say people should do when they encounter the snake in South Florida. (CREDITS: Carli Teproff and Mario Mateo / The Miami Herald)

The bite happened while Romanoff was taking out her recycling. She believes the snake had come out to find a warm spot. It was lying on her stoop, and she stepped over it in a pair of flip flops. It bit her on the heel.

“I felt a sting. I took two steps to the driveway and I was immediately hopping on one foot, and blood was coming from my foot,” she says. “Then, I turned and saw a snake and started screaming.”

Romanoff was taken to the hospital and she says the pain was “excruciating” within three hours. Meanwhile, her foot swelled to three times its normal size, she says.

“My treatment is ‘aggressive elevation.’ Have to keep my leg straight and elevated above my heart so the venom doesn’t pool in places like behind my knee,” she said on Facebook.

Romanoff has been told she got lucky, because the snake only got one fang in her. She has now taken to Facebook to warn others it could easily happen to them.

“Many more (snake bites) this year due to all the rain,” she wrote on Facebook Sunday. “Copperheads typically come out at night to find warm spots — which is exactly what happened in my case.”

Snake bites have been on the rise in North Carolina this year, but experts say the more likely cause is the mild winter weather. The number of North Carolina residents bitten by snakes in April increased nearly four-fold over the same period in 2016, reported Carolinas Poison Control Center. The center said copperheads are the most plentiful venomous snake in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 7,000–8,000 people per year receive venomous bites in the United States, and about five of those people die.

It’s the second time this year that someone in south Charlotte has reported a copperhead bite. In April, a man living in the Ballantyne area reported a bite while doing yard work. The snake was curled up and disguised among some logs the man was trying to move.

Romanoff said her husband, Fred, killed the three-foot copperhead with a shovel. But it did not die easily.

“My husband says it fought the shovel, surrounding it and biting it. He finally cut it in two places,” said Romanoff. “Wish the...snake was still alive so I could kill it myself. Big talk from the girl laid up on the sofa.”

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Turnovers 'always' on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 1:06

Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:03

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

  • Man finds two snakes dangling from the ceiling

    Mark Hyatt from Greenwood, South Carolina, was shocked to come home and see two intertwined snakes dangling from his attic.

Man finds two snakes dangling from the ceiling

Mark Hyatt from Greenwood, South Carolina, was shocked to come home and see two intertwined snakes dangling from his attic.

Courtesy of Mark Hyatt

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Turnovers 'always' on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 1:06

Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:03

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

  • Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach

    Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles have been vacationing on Hilton Head Island for years, but never seen anything like this. Jonathan said the snake "was confused as he was" as it washed up in a wave on the beach in Port Royal Plantation on Aug. 1.

Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach

Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles have been vacationing on Hilton Head Island for years, but never seen anything like this. Jonathan said the snake "was confused as he was" as it washed up in a wave on the beach in Port Royal Plantation on Aug. 1.

Posted by Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Turnovers 'always' on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 1:06

Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:03

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

  • 911 call: 'I've got a customer here that got bit by a copperhead'

    A copperhead snake in a tree at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Denver, N.C., bit a customer on Monday, authorities said.

911 call: 'I've got a customer here that got bit by a copperhead'

A copperhead snake in a tree at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Denver, N.C., bit a customer on Monday, authorities said.

Lincoln County Communications

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. 'It was an investment.' 2:27

Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment."

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Turnovers 'always' on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense 1:06

Turnovers "always" on mind of South Carolina Gamecocks defense

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg 1:03

South Carolina football's Keisean Nixon breaks down coach Snoop Dogg

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video