She didn’t know why police stopped her for a DUI test. Then he popped the question

Officer surprises his girlfriend with proposal after having her pulled over Palmdale County Sheriff’s Station officers shocked Ellen Alexander when they pulled her over. Alexander thought there was a misunderstanding when officers asked her to perform a DUI test. When she spun around during the test, she found her boyfriend Deputy Kevin Bowes kneeled down on one knee. Palmdale County Sheriff’s Station officers shocked Ellen Alexander when they pulled her over. Alexander thought there was a misunderstanding when officers asked her to perform a DUI test. When she spun around during the test, she found her boyfriend Deputy Kevin Bowes kneeled down on one knee. Palmdale County Sheriff’s Station

