21-month sentence for Hawaii prostitution bribery case

Associated Press

October 10, 2017 9:08 PM

HONOLULU

A woman found guilty of bribing federal agents in exchange for protecting her Hawaii massage parlor from prostitution raids has been sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Biyu Situ was also sentenced Tuesday to three years' supervised release. A jury found her guilty in April of two counts of bribery.

She was arrested after Homeland Security investigators said she offered money for raid protection, help with the U.S. citizenship test and recruitment of prostitutes.

Jurors heard recordings of Situ saying she wanted the same arrangement her friend had with police.

Through a Cantonese interpreter, Situ declined to speak at her sentencing.

Defense attorney Thomas Otake says her arrest stemmed from human trafficking allegations but investigators weren't able to build such a case. Otake tried to raise an entrapment defense.

