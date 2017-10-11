Barry Clapperton allegedly made a false bomb threat to avoid paying a bar tab, police say.
This man called 911 to report a bomb — because he didn’t want to pay his bar tab, police say

By Josh Magness

October 11, 2017 10:48 AM

No one likes paying an expensive restaurant bill, but few seem to hate it as much as this one Pittsburgh man.

Pittsburgh police arrested 40-year-old Barry Clapperton Sunday after he allegedly called 911 to report a bomb threat so he wouldn’t have to pay his bar tab at Primanti Bros., a restaurant in the area.

There was just one problem — a police officer heard the 40-year-old man make the false threat, according to CBS.

Before police arrived, Clapperton tried to leave the restaurant twice without paying that same day, police say.

Kenneth Gray, a man who saw the strange scene unfold, told WPXI that his friend stopped Clapperton from fleeing the restaurant until law enforcement came.

“My friend Chris gets up and he chases him out the door and we go out that way, catch him and walk him back in,” Gray said.

Police arrived and waited with Clapperton until his friend finally came and paid for his meal.

That’s when one officer allegedly heard Clapperton on the phone saying “There’s a bomb at Nakama.”

Police were able to trace the 911 call back to Clapperton’s phone, according to CBS, but he ran away from officers before they were able to arrest him.

Clapperton was caught after police used a stun gun on him in front of nearby dumpsters, according to Fox 8. He was charged with threats to use weapons of mass destruction, false identification to police, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and escape.

There was no bomb found at Nakama, according to Fox 8, and Clapperton allegedly told police that a friend convinced him to call 911 about the non-existent bomb to divert away attention.

Clapperton also has an outstanding warrant for an alleged theft, according to CBS, which is another reason why police say he fled.

Oh, and it wasn’t just a normal sandwich — according to WPXI, a peeved onlooker complained that Clapperton ordered a sandwich with twice the regular amount of meat.

That extra protein cost him an additional $1.99, according to the Primanti Bros. website.

Pause
Nicole Cvetnic McClatchy

Pause
