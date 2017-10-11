Why NBC is under fire for the Weinstein expose – just as they were for the Trump tape

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:51 Connor Shaw mic'd up at football camp: 'It's something I love to do' 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. In several incidents, women reported to a hotel for what they thought were work reasons only to have Weinstein proposition them. Several Hollywood heavyweights have now spoken out about the allegations. Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. In several incidents, women reported to a hotel for what they thought were work reasons only to have Weinstein proposition them. Several Hollywood heavyweights have now spoken out about the allegations. Meta Viers McClatchy

